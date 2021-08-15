Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

