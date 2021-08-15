Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 620,761 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after buying an additional 277,165 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 249,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,300,000 after acquiring an additional 202,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.15. 147,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,028. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17.

