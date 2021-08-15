Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 330,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

