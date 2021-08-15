Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes $239,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,364 shares of company stock worth $270,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.