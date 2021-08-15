Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,302 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Futu by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Futu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 420,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $28,132,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $23,786,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

