Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,678 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.