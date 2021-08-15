Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,852 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 702,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.