Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

