Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

STLD stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

