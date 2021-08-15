Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SURRY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Sun Art Retail Group has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24.

About Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

