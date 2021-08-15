Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SURRY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Sun Art Retail Group has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24.
About Sun Art Retail Group
