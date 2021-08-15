Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.72. 231,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

