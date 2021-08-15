Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 2,163 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,613. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.