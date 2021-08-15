Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 401 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,503. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

