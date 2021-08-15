Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

