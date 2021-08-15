Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,749,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 152,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,347. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.