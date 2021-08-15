Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading Up 0.4%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY)’s share price was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 4,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76.

About Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

