Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.95.

Shares of SPB opened at C$15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

