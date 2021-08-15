SVB Leerink Downgrades Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $28.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

XENT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 265,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

