Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 17th

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SIHL opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Symphony International has a 52 week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

