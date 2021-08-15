T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $214.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

