Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $305.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $265.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

TGT opened at $261.54 on Friday. Target has a 12-month low of $134.67 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.34. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $870,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Target by 27.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 6.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

