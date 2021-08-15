TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the July 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TATT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

