Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Update

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TTCM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Tautachrome has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Tautachrome Company Profile

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

