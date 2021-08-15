TD Securities Boosts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$46.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $30.21 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

