TD Securities Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.67.

TSE CAE opened at C$35.99 on Thursday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.06.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.4719131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

