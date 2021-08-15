TD Securities Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

