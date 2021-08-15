TD Securities Upgrades Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) to “Buy”

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.51. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

