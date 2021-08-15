Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth $92,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 9.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

TRC stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a PE ratio of -633.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

