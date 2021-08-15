Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) & uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Head to Head Contrast

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

This table compares Telecom Italia and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A uCloudlink Group -107.16% -134.59% -79.71%

This table compares Telecom Italia and uCloudlink Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.30 billion 0.54 $8.25 billion N/A N/A uCloudlink Group $89.57 million 1.95 -$63.42 million ($2.68) -2.31

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than uCloudlink Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and uCloudlink Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 2 1 0 2.33 uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uCloudlink Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats uCloudlink Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes financial companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides uCloudlink 3.0, including B2C retail, B2B2C wholesale, and platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform-based connectivity ecosystem. Further, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Additionally, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.