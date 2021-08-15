TENT Hits Market Cap of $647,311.10 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $647,311.10 and $307.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00322408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00152513 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00152035 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002618 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,906,180 coins and its circulating supply is 37,829,088 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

