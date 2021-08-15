Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.13. 1,880,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

