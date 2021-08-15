Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. 1,880,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

