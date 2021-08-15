Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of The Boston Beer worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $38,899,750 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $633.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $892.86. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $632.39 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

