Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

OC opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

