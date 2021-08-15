Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $685.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $673.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

