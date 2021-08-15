Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.81 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.