Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $630.02 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

