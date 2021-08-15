Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

NYSE:BK opened at $53.87 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

