TFC Financial Management Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TFC Financial Management lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 46.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 79,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $348,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 42.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

