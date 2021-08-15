TFC Financial Management Sells 473 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TFC Financial Management lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,066,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

