TFC Financial Management Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

