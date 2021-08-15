The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut The Alkaline Water from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 122.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Alkaline Water by 339.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in The Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.