The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $61,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 117,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

