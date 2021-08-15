The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133,101 shares of company stock worth $627,049,613 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.