The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.92.

The ExOne stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The ExOne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The ExOne by 14.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The ExOne by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

