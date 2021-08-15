The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 117,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,061,718 shares.The stock last traded at $24.50 and had previously closed at $25.08.

XONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

