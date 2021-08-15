The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 98.0% in July

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAB. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

