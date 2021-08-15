The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
