The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $49,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.44.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

