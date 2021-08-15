The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in July

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

